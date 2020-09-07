NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Majority of ERS applications double dippers
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 7 SEP 2020   12:16PM

The majority of payments made through the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme have been double dippers, according to the most recent APRA data.

In the period from the scheme's inception until end of financial year, 2.54 million applications were received.

In the period from July 1 to August 30 1.22 million repeat applications have been lodged, while only 600,000 new applications have been lodged.

Additionally, average payment made over the period since inception is $7680 overall but that rises to $8439 when considering repeat applications only.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The data shows that the majority of those who have withdrawn their super are repeat offenders and suggests that there are fewer people experiencing sudden financial hardship since the initial hit of COVID-19.

Over the week to August 30, superannuation funds made payments to 51,000 members, bringing the total number to 4.2 million since April when the scheme began.

The total value of payments during the week was $38 million, with $32.6 billion paid since inception.

The most recent data found 98% of applications received since inception had been paid.

Among all funds that made payments, 68% completed more than 90% of payments within the five business days guideline indicated by APRA.

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 2.8 million payments worth a total of $21.4 billion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSAPRAEarly Release of SuperATOCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW
Link suffers in COVID environment
Suncorp wealth business down
ISA, Grattan find common ground
ERS withdrawals surpass $32bn
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST
APRA expands super data collection
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
Editor's Choice
UK pensions to factor in climate change risk
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UK pension funds may soon be required by law to report on the risks climate change could have on their members' investments, becoming the first major economy to do so.
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
KARREN VERGARA
The growth in sustainable index funds shows no sign of abating as assets under management double to US$250 billion in just three years.
Super fund expands investment exclusions
ELIZA BAVIN
A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.
Australia most active region in Q2: Research
ALLY SELBY
New research has revealed that Australians were the most active institutional investment community within the Asia Pacific region in the second quarter of the year, with interest directed to long-only Australian equity strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something r2EgMZdG