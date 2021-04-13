NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Mainstream obtains superior takeover offer
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:35PM

The investment administration firm has received a superior offer to Vistra's proposed $170 million acquisition and has notified the firm to either match or offer more favourable terms.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has now entered a conditional scheme implementation deed with Mainstream to acquire 100% of the company at $2 per share, valuing Mainstream at $285.7 million.

The valuation is 25.8x Mainstream's EBDITDA guidance and is an 87.2% premium to its equity of $152.6 million.

SS&C's offer is at a 67% premium to Vistra's offer. As such, Mainstream has notified Vistra to either match or make a better offer by April 16.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

The scheme implantation deed is conditional upon Vistra not exercising the Vistra matching right, Mainstream terminating the Vistra scheme implementation deed and paying Vistra a break fee of $1.7 million.

Upon these conditions and if the acquisition proceeds, Mainstream's board will recommend it to shareholders.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Mainstream Group's fund and superannuation services complement SS&C's extensive administration offerings in Australia and throughout the world and demonstrate great revenue growth potential," said SS&C chief executive Bill Stone.

SS&C is a US-based global software and services provider for financial services and healthcare. The acquisition would accelerate the company's growth in the Australian market and would retain Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith.

Mainstream is being advised by Miles Advisory Partners as financial adviser and Maddocks as legal adviser and SS&C is being advised by Citi as financial adviser and Gilbert + Tobin as legal adviser.

Read more: VistraSS&C Technologies HoldingsMainstream Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mainstream to be acquired for $170m
Consolidation hits super fund administrators
OneVue, Mainstream automate cross-platform transfers
Mainstream board loses former ASIC executive
Mainstream co-founder becomes non-exec chair
Mainstream enters SMA market
Victorian super funds discuss merger plans
Equity Trustees appoints US executive, partners in Ireland
Link Fund Solutions chief to depart
SS&C acquires DST Global Solutions
Editor's Choice
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
KANIKA SOOD
Rest has hired BlackRock's head of client portfolio solutions in Australia as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation, while also naming a head of capital markets.
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management has launched a new fund, seeded by a European pension fund, providing domestic and offshore institutional investors with exposure to Australian agricultural property.
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
KANIKA SOOD
Financial Services Council wants superannuation funds' ESG investments to be included in the proposed Best Financial Interests Duty.
ARK Innovation ETF cops neutral rating
KARREN VERGARA
Despite delivering a stellar performance, star fund manager Catherine Wood's ARK Innovation ETF has been slapped with a neutral rating from Morningstar.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.