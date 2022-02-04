NEWS
Investment

Magellan shuns turnaround companies

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:37PM

Magellan Financial Group chair Hamish Douglass continues to take a contrarian stance by shunning "turnaround companies", claiming they make it difficult for fund managers to be profitable.

A company in the process of turning around its operations are typically over-earning and forced to reset their purpose, he said.

"In order for that [reset], they are incredibly time dependent. I would say time is the enemy of a turnaround because often your rate of return is depending on how quick that turnaround can happen - assuming that it could happen," he told a Morningstar event.

He described turnaround companies as "one-off plays" that fail to generate compound interest.

Instead, Douglass named companies with defensive characteristics he found to be profitable in the long term.

About 50% of Magellan's portfolio is invested in businesses such as Nestle and PepsiCo, which owns the likes of Procter & Gamble, Gillette, and Head and Shoulders. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Netflix, also make up a large portion of holdings.

When looking to invest in a company, Douglass told investors to ask themselves: "If you had to own one company for the next 10 years, which would you own?"

"[Think] about the business and how much conviction you have that you're not going to lose your money; it's 100% safe, you're pretty confident you are going to get a very high rate of return or satisfactory rate of return on your money."

Magellan shareholders suffered a tumultuous December quarter, fearing what the loss of a major mandate and troubles at the executive level meant for their investments.

UK wealth manager St James' Place eroded funds under management, abruptly walking away with $23 billion and leaving a 12% gaping hole in revenue.

Total FUM declined 15% to $95.5 million in the space of three months between September and December 2021.

In the same period, chief executive Brett Cairns resigned for personal reason, while Douglass had to appease shareholders worried about what the separation from his wife Alexandra Douglass meant for the company's shareholding.

MFG shares reached as high a $73.67 in February 2020 prior to the coronavirus correction.

It currently trades below $19, which is 75% lower than its value two years ago.

