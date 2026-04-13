Magellan shareholders say yes to Barrenjoey takeover

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Magellan shareholders say yes to Barrenjoey takeoverBY RIDDHIMA TALWANI | MONDAY, 13 APR 2026 12:43PM
Magellan Financial shareholders have approved the takeover of Barrenjoey at an implied valuation of $1.6 billion.
Read more: Barrenjoey, Magellan Financial, Magellan Investment Partners, Airlie Funds Management, Andrew Formica, Brian Benari, early March, Friday, Magellan Global Equities, Magellan Global Listed Infrastructure, Sophia Rahmani, Vinva Investment Management
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.