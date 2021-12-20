NEWS
Investment

Magellan loses significant mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 DEC 2021   1:07PM

Magellan Financial Group has lost a key mandate from UK wealth manager St James' Place.

After requesting a trading halt Friday afternoon, this morning Magellan confirmed to the ASX that it had lost the mandate from St James' Place.

The company's share price sank in response to the news, falling from $29.30 on Friday to $20.96 after the announcement on Monday morning.

Magellan confirmed it was made aware the mandate would be terminated on December 17.

St James' Place's mandate was a separate account, not an investment in any of Magellan's retail funds.

Magellan said the mandate "represents approximately 12% of the group's current annual revenues and is anticipated to have approximately a 6% impact on the revenues for the year ended 30 June 2022".

"The impact will be immaterial on the group's interim results to 31 December 2021," the company added.

"Magellan would like to thank St James' Place for its partnership and support over many years."

Magellan was the only Australian fund manager St James' Place offered its UK clients access to.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Magellan's mandate from St James' Place was worth approximately $18 billion. The UK wealth manager has been using Magellan's strategies since 2011.

In 2020, a St James' Place shareholder asked the board to review the cost of its mandate with Magellan.

Earlier this month, Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns departed suddenly.

This year also saw Magellan's global equities strategy drop by $4 billion - with outflows of $1.5 billion, mostly from institutional clients.

And the group reported a 33% drop in its net profit after tax to $265.2 million in FY21, as its performance fee revenue slid 63%.

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

