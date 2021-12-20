Magellan loses significant mandate

Magellan Financial Group has lost a key mandate from UK wealth manager St James' Place.

After requesting a trading halt Friday afternoon, this morning Magellan confirmed to the ASX that it had lost the mandate from St James' Place.

The company's share price sank in response to the news, falling from $29.30 on Friday to $20.96 after the announcement on Monday morning.

Magellan confirmed it was made aware the mandate would be terminated on December 17.

St James' Place's mandate was a separate account, not an investment in any of Magellan's retail funds.

Magellan said the mandate "represents approximately 12% of the group's current annual revenues and is anticipated to have approximately a 6% impact on the revenues for the year ended 30 June 2022".

"The impact will be immaterial on the group's interim results to 31 December 2021," the company added.

"Magellan would like to thank St James' Place for its partnership and support over many years."

Magellan was the only Australian fund manager St James' Place offered its UK clients access to.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Magellan's mandate from St James' Place was worth approximately $18 billion. The UK wealth manager has been using Magellan's strategies since 2011.

In 2020, a St James' Place shareholder asked the board to review the cost of its mandate with Magellan.

Earlier this month, Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns departed suddenly.

This year also saw Magellan's global equities strategy drop by $4 billion - with outflows of $1.5 billion, mostly from institutional clients.

And the group reported a 33% drop in its net profit after tax to $265.2 million in FY21, as its performance fee revenue slid 63%.