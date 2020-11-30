NEWS
Executive Appointments
Magellan adds to board
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:10PM

Magellan Financial Group has welcomed a non-executive director with extensive experience in the retail industry to its board.

Colette Garnsey has over 40 years' experience in retail, marketing and distribution and is currently the chair of Australian Wool Innovation and was a non-executive director at Flight Centre Travel Group and Seven West Media.

Garnsey was previously the general manager at Sheridan and group general manager at David Jones and Pacific Brands.

She also held directorial and advisory positions at CSIRO, Australian Government Innovation Council, Federal Trade and Investment Ministers, Australian Fashion Week and the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Magellan chair and co-founder Hamish Douglass said the board is delighted to have Garnsey join.

"Her established experience in a wide range of executive and advisory roles will bring a fresh perspective to the board as Magellan continues to grow and evolve," Douglass said.

"I am very pleased to be joining Magellan and look forward to working with the Magellan board as the company continues to grow from strength to strength," Garnsey added.

Magellan last week announced it is removing its currency hedging strategy in the Magellan High Conviction Trust to reduce the downside risk to the portfolio when equity markets and the value of the Australian dollar are both declining.

Magellan is restructuring its retail global equities funds to create a $15 billion fund that will combine the unlisted, ETF and LIT versions of the Magellan Global Fund.

Portfolio manager Chris Wheldon said it was the restructure that Magellan used as an opportunity to adopt the unhedged approach to the High Conviction Trust.

