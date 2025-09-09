Newspaper icon
Macquarie ventures into land lease development

BY RIDDY TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 9 SEP 2025   12:22PM

Macquarie's real estate platform has launched a new land lease communities group, Millbray, to cater to the rising demand of quality residential accommodations for Australians over the age of 50.

The community group will be fully owned by Macquarie Real Estate Partners (MREP), a real estate fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

While Millbray has already secured 2000 homes across Queensland and New South Wales with a value of over $1.7 billion, it aims to deliver additional 5000 homes in Australia's eastern seaboard.

Macquarie Asset Management's head of real estate, Asia Pacific, James Kemp said Millbray will enable the business to access the land lease communities sector to maximise outcomes for residents as well as MREP.

Millbray's first development, Ashcroft, about an hour's drive south from Brisbane, is underway building 293 homes along with amenities like lap pool and cinema. It is expected to open to residents in 2026.

Managing director of Macquarie Asset Management Justin Ayre said land lease remains a fragmented sector and poses a challenge for investors to streamline investment.

