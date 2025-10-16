Macquarie sells data centres in landmark deal

Macquarie Asset Management has pocketed more than $60 billion offloading Aligned Data Centers - the largest transaction to date for data centres.

Macquarie sold Aligned Data Centers to a consortium comprising BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners and the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, which is backed by the likes of Microsoft and Nvidia.

Macquarie first acquired a stake in Aligned in April 2018, which was increased in July 2020. In the time since, the company has grown from two operational facilities in the US to 50 data centres across the US, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

The deal has an enterprise value of $61.5 billion (US$40bn) and is expected to close in the first half of next year. It marks the largest transaction in the data centre space to date; Macquarie also broke records in November 2024 when it offloaded AirTrunk. That sale was valued at $24 billion (US$16bn).

Head of Macquarie Asset Management Ben Way said the transaction underscores the institution's ability to identify key thematics early and opportunities that create value for clients and partners.

"The scaling of Aligned Data Centers from two locations to 50 in seven years is representative of our approach to working with great companies and teams to support their rapid growth and deliver positive impact," he said.

Meantime, Aligned chief executive Andrew Schaap said: "The Aligned story is one of genuine partnership and foresight, and we appreciate the incredible collaboration with Macquarie Asset Management on our growth journey."

"We are proud of what we have achieved together in expanding our footprint and bringing our innovative solutions to our core customers, and we are excited about our next chapter in fuelling AI expansion."

At the same time, Macquarie increased its ownership of London City Airport, taking a further 50% stake off the hands of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

The deal was done via the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7 and brings Macquarie's ownership of the airport to 75%.

London City Airport sees more than 50,000 flights each year, flying to over 30 destinations across the UK and Europe.

"Our additional investment in London City Airport underscores our commitment to the UK's aviation sector. Britain's airports are a key driver of economic growth and demand for air travel continues to increase year-on-year," Macquarie Asset Management EMEA managing director Sara Sulaiman said.

"We look forward to working in partnership with London City Airport's management team and Wren House Infrastructure, who will remain as shareholder, to support the airport in meeting future demand as it increases the number of passengers, launches new routes to destinations across the UK and Europe, and further enhances the experience for passengers."