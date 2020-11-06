NEWS
Investment
Macquarie profits slide 32%
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:41PM

Macquarie Group reported $985 million in net profit for the six months ending September, 23% lower than the previous half and 32% lower than same period last year.

"Recent months have been overshadowed by the profound human impact of COVID-19 global health crisis and its economic consequences," Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanyake said.

"Those impacts are reflected in our results, notably in credit and other impairment charges in relation to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our clients and customers and in delays to realising assets from pour balance sheet and our funds."

Macquarie Asset Management, which contributed 47% of the net profit, was impacted by lower Macquarie AirFinance income and lower performance fees. This was partially offset by sale of Macquarie Rail in the period.

The banking and financial services business, which includes platform and wealth and bring in 14% of net profit, was hit by margin compression on deposits, increased credit impairment charges and cost to support clients during COVID-19.

Commodities and Global Markets (47% of net profit) and Macquarie Capital (8%) were down as well.

Platform and wealth

Funds on its platforms (Wrap and Vision) grew to $89.3 billion at September end, which is an increase of 20% since March.

The expanded Macquarie Wrap managed accounts offering added $1 billion in the same period, to it $4 billion.

Wealth management fee income was $136 million, down from $144 million in the same period last year.

Across the group, Macquarie had $556.3 billion a decrease of 7% from March end.

