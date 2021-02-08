Macquarie makes telecoms bid

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) has made a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire 100% of Vocus Group.

Vocus confirmed MIRA had made an offer to acquire the company for $5.50 per share.

The offer is an increase on Vocus' previous closing price of $4.38.

Vocus noted that the offer is still conditional on the satisfactory completion of due diligence, MIRA securing debt financing, a unanimous recommendation by the Vocus board and entry into a mutually acceptable scheme of implementation agreement.

The board also noted the any agreement would be subject to a number of conditions including shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.

Despite this, it seems the board indicated the offer was tempting by providing MIRA due diligence access.

"After consideration by the board and its advisers, the board has concluded that it is in the best interests of Vocus shareholders to explore the potential for a transaction with MIRA and has granted MIRA due diligence access to enable MIRA to potentially put forward a binding proposal," Vocus said.

"The board notes that there is no certainty that the proposal will result in a binding offer for Vocus."

The telecommunications company said it will update the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations and at this stage shareholders to not need to take any action.