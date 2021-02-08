NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Macquarie makes telecoms bid
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 FEB 2021   12:12PM

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) has made a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire 100% of Vocus Group.

Vocus confirmed MIRA had made an offer to acquire the company for $5.50 per share.

The offer is an increase on Vocus' previous closing price of $4.38.

Vocus noted that the offer is still conditional on the satisfactory completion of due diligence, MIRA securing debt financing, a unanimous recommendation by the Vocus board and entry into a mutually acceptable scheme of implementation agreement.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The board also noted the any agreement would be subject to a number of conditions including shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.

Despite this, it seems the board indicated the offer was tempting by providing MIRA due diligence access.

"After consideration by the board and its advisers, the board has concluded that it is in the best interests of Vocus shareholders to explore the potential for a transaction with MIRA and has granted MIRA due diligence access to enable MIRA to potentially put forward a binding proposal," Vocus said.

"The board notes that there is no certainty that the proposal will result in a binding offer for Vocus."

The telecommunications company said it will update the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations and at this stage shareholders to not need to take any action.

Read more: MIRAVocus GroupMacquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Macquarie backs medical drone testing
MIRA set to acquire REIT
Gardior adds board directors
Super fund appoints GM
Macquarie, Tasplan and QIC shuffle airports
Macquarie unveils green ambitions in New York
Macquarie expects profit jump
KPMG hires legal services partner
KPMG hires from Macquarie
Macquarie Atlas Roads farewells chief executive
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Pmmap5SS