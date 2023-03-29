Lumiant secures $5.2m seed funding

Lumiant has closed another seed funding round totaling $5.2 million amid plans to strengthen its US presence and build out a mobile advice solution.

The Sydney-founded advice and client engagement platform said the funding came from Invest Blue and Savant Wealth Management making the total capital raised to date $12 million.

Luminant, which launched in the US last year, said the new capital will support its continued expansion in the region as well as plans to build out its mobile development and engineering teams and launch its platform on Android devices.

Lumiant said it was able to hire a new head of corporate off the back of the funding and welcomed Phil Pilgrim to the role this month.

Currently, more than 60 advisory firms use Lumiant's cloud-based advice solution, it's founder and global chief executive Santiago Burridge said it remains committed to meeting clients where they are

"On their mobile devices," he said.

"We can enhance their ability to track progress toward their goals. We're thrilled to have backers who understand the wide-reaching appeal of our advice engagement technology and its ability to transform the advisor-client relationship."

Savant Wealth founder and chief executive Brent Brodeski explained doubling down on its investment to help bring this next-gen experience to mobile is a pleasure.

"We're confident that our clients will benefit from the ability to monitor progress toward their life and financial goals in real-time and on the go," he said.

Invest Blue managing director David Stephen explained the AFSL was considering developing its own in-house client engagement tool.

"When we discovered Lumiant's digital platform, which focuses on assisting advisers to allow them to have more meaningful, values-based conversations with their clients, we realised we were looking at the future of our business and the industry," he said.

"We are proud to lend our financial backing and look forward to partnering with Lumiant to empower more families around the world to live their best possible life."

Lumiant said the funding round comes on the heels of a strong growth year following the number of end clients on its platform jumping by 44% last year.