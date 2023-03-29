Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Lumiant secures $5.2m seed funding

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAR 2023   12:36PM

Lumiant has closed another seed funding round totaling $5.2 million amid plans to strengthen its US presence and build out a mobile advice solution.

The Sydney-founded advice and client engagement platform said the funding came from Invest Blue and Savant Wealth Management making the total capital raised to date $12 million.

Luminant, which launched in the US last year, said the new capital will support its continued expansion in the region as well as plans to build out its mobile development and engineering teams and launch its platform on Android devices.

Lumiant said it was able to hire a new head of corporate off the back of the funding and welcomed Phil Pilgrim to the role this month.

Currently, more than 60 advisory firms use Lumiant's cloud-based advice solution, it's founder and global chief executive Santiago Burridge said it remains committed to meeting clients where they are

"On their mobile devices," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We can enhance their ability to track progress toward their goals. We're thrilled to have backers who understand the wide-reaching appeal of our advice engagement technology and its ability to transform the advisor-client relationship."

Savant Wealth founder and chief executive Brent Brodeski explained doubling down on its investment to help bring this next-gen experience to mobile is a pleasure.

"We're confident that our clients will benefit from the ability to monitor progress toward their life and financial goals in real-time and on the go," he said.

Invest Blue managing director David Stephen explained the AFSL was considering developing its own in-house client engagement tool.

"When we discovered Lumiant's digital platform, which focuses on assisting advisers to allow them to have more meaningful, values-based conversations with their clients, we realised we were looking at the future of our business and the industry," he said.

"We are proud to lend our financial backing and look forward to partnering with Lumiant to empower more families around the world to live their best possible life."

Lumiant said the funding round comes on the heels of a strong growth year following the number of end clients on its platform jumping by 44% last year.

Read more: Invest BlueBrent BrodeskiDavid StephenLuminantPhil PilgrimSantiago BurridgeSavant Wealth Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Invest Blue trials nine-day fortnight for advisers
MLC Life Insurance welcomes new non-executive director
Lumiant partners with Envestnet | Yodlee
Legendary US adviser backs Lumiant
AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake
Lumiant receives $3m investment from US wealth manager
Westpac shuffles executives
Lumiant launches fact find module
Lumiant raises capital, adds to board
Invest Blue offers managed account solution

Editor's Choice

ASIC investigates CHESS replacement blunder

KARREN VERGARA
The corporate and securities watchdog has commenced an investigation into the ASX's botched CHESS replacement program.

Objective will not achieve any real purpose: IFPA

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Institute of Financial Professionals Australia (IFPA) has bucked the trend, rejecting the proposal to legislate an objective of superannuation.

Cboe Australia migrates technology, launches BIDS offering

CHLOE WALKER
An 18-month effort has seen the bourse, formerly known as Chi-X Australia (Chi-X), officially migrate to Cboe technology.

Another Aussie mandate for Apex Group

CHLOE WALKER
Brisbane-based investment firm Hamilton12 has selected Apex Group as administrator of its new Australian Shares Income Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.