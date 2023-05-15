Newspaper icon
Lumiant, Invest Blue build digital advice platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 15 MAY 2023   12:07PM

Invest Blue will provide Lumiant with $2 million in seed capital to develop a digital platform to boost client engagement.

Under the strategic partnership, Invest Blue managing director David Stephen will be added to the Lumiant board as the advice firm plays a "key role" in developing the cloud-based platform.

"Our mission is to become Australia's trusted home of great advice, and we believe a platform that facilitates more meaningful client conversations and generates deeper client insights will help build trust," Stephen said.

"Technology enables the efficient, consistent and scalable delivery of high-quality advice, and we are excited about partnering with Lumiant to develop the platform and embed it in our business."

According to Lumiant founder and chief executive Santi Burridge, the platform's client-centric design helps advisers bring to life a client's financial position, goals, and values.

"Our advice delivery modules support advisers in visualising their advice and engaging clients around important trade-off conversations that increase their comprehension and motivation," he said.

"It brings everything that is important to the client together in one place, enabling advisers to deliver a tailored experience."

Lumiant has been bolstering it's digital capabilities following its recent purchase of an app that helps financial advisers monitor clients' health, longevity and aged care risks that could impact retirement.

Prior to the acquisition, it closed a seed funding round totaling $5.2 million following backing from Invest Blue and Savant Wealth Management.

Invest Blue explained its investment in Lumiant follows its strategic partnership with outsourcing company Virtual Business Partners in August 2022.

"We are a fast-growing company with ambitious goals and our strategic partnerships give us a competitive advantage," Stephen said.

"Our investment in key components of the advice process will help ensure that Invest Blue can deliver advice at scale. "

He added with banks out of personal advice, Invest Blue wants to help "fill the void."

"Not only in terms of making advice affordable and accessible to more Australians but in terms of employing and training the next generation of advice professionals," he said.

"Our strategic partnerships signal to the market that Invest Blue is an innovative and progressive firm. We believe people are attracted to progressive, client-focused businesses."

