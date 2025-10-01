Lorica Partners, Multiforte Financial Services merge

Financial advice firm Lorica Partners is merging with Multiforte Financial Services, uniting the two companies under the Lorica Partners brand.

Multiforte's clients will continue working with existing advisers for the next 12 months, as the staff transition into the Lorica structure under existing roles and responsibilities.

Multiforte's co-founder Kate McCallum said it was a difficult decision and that the focus was finding the right partner who aligns on philosophy, culture and standards.

"When we quietly tested the market, we were surprised - and genuinely affirmed - by the number and quality of like-minded firms that reached out. It made the decision both easier and harder. Lorica stood out, and we're delighted to be taking this next step together" she said.

The integration process will remain low disruption with Multiforte's client service, staff roles, and day-to-day operations unchanged in the immediate term. The firm's technology stack, systems, and advice processes will also remain the same to ensure operational continuity.

Though the transition has taken time, Tony Clark, co-founder at Multiforte, said the firm wanted to ensure continuity for clients and respect for the existing team.

"Lorica offered all of that. It's a strong fit, and we're looking forward to what we can build together," he said.

"We're delighted to welcome Kate, Tony, and the entire Multiforte team to Lorica," said Lisa Walters, managing director of Lorica Partners.

"From the very first conversations, we saw a deep professional alignment - a shared belief in rigorous advice, client care, and long-term thinking. This is a considered and natural step for both firms."