Loomis Sayles lists active ETF

Loomis Sayles launched its unlisted global equity strategy on the ASX today as an active exchange-traded fund.

The Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund (ASX: LSGE) is a separate class of units in the unlisted Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund. The latter launched in Australia three years ago in partnership with another Natixis Investment Managers affiliate, Investors Mutual.

Both funds are based on the existing US-domiciled strategy run by Loomis Sayles portfolio managers Eileen Riley and Lee Rosenbaum, who seek to invest in quality businesses with strong underlying fundamentals with the ability to grow in intrinsic values over time.

The Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund returned more than 22% per annum to August 31 since its inception on 1 November 2018, beating the MSCI All Country World Index's return of 17.2% p.a.

The listed and unlisted unit classes of the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund are both available to Australian investors for an ongoing management fee of 0.99% per annum with no performance fee as of October 1. This sees ongoing management fees for the unlisted fund drop from 1.23% p.a.

Riley said: "I'm very pleased that Australian investors now have access through the ASX to our portfolio of our best ideas in global equities. We remain focused on identifying companies on the basis of quality, intrinsic value growth, and valuation, to seek to uncover the drivers of long-term outperformance."

Zenith has given LSGE a "recommended" rating and an "aware" classification based on its environmental, social and governance merits, meaning it seeks to achieve a stated investment outcome and considers range of factors, including responsible investing.

Investors Mutual head of retail Wayne McGauley said many financial advisers, brokers, and investors are now taking advantage of the ease of access and convenience of investing in leading investment opportunities through the ASX.

"This shows our commitment to providing advisers, brokers, and investors with that choice and flexibility," he said.