Investment
Lonsec increases allocation to Talaria
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 21 DEC 2020   12:03PM

Lonsec Investment Solutions increased its investment in the Talaria Global Equity Fund.

The new allocation will impact Lonsec's retirement model portfolios. The allocations are across their conservative, balanced and growth portfolios.

"The Lonsec retirement portfolios have up until now been defensively positioned and underweight both Australian and global equities," Lonsec said.

"However, given our more constructive views on risk assets discussed and agreed at our recent Asset Allocation Investment Committee meeting, along with an improving outlook for dividends, now is a good time to reduce the risk control elements within the portfolios and increase our positions in both Australian and global equities."

Talaria Capital chief investment officer Chad Padowitz added: "This is a great recognition of both our income generation and growth potential for 2021 and beyond. We're delighted to continue to strengthen our relationship with Lonsec."

This year, Talaria hired a former Bank of America executive to help expand its global equities offering.

Rhys Cahill joined Talaria on November 16 as general manager of business after spending more than 15 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Funds under management has grown by about 71% over the last two-and-a-half years to $502 million at the end of June 2020.

