Lonsec bolsters investment team

Lonsec has made several appointments to its investment research team, as it moves to bolster its fund manager research capabilities.

Peter Green has nabbed a role as sector manager of Australian equities and will lead Lonsec's coverage of Australian equity managed fund products.

Lonsec research director Lorraine Robinson said Green's wealth of experience working across managed funds, listed products, and direct equities - 12 years of which were spent at Lonsec - would assist the research house to grow further in the future.

"Peter is one of the most experienced and consummate research analysts in the Australian market, so we are very pleased that he will be moving into this expanded role," Robinson said.

Green will now be responsible for leading the firm's listed product research as well as its Australian equities manager research, she said, helping Lonsec to benefit from Green's knowledge and experience in this sector.

"Peter is highly respected among fund managers and has been instrumental in the development of our direct equities research capability, so this is a natural fit for him," Robinson said.

"We are seeing a steady uptick in new investment products entering the Lonsec rated universe, and Peter's appointment, along with recent new hires, will help us accommodate this growth while maintaining the quality of our coverage and continuing to innovate our research offering."

During his 12 years at Lonsec, Green served in a variety of roles, including as its head of ratings for direct property, a senior equities analyst, a managed funds analyst, general manager of equities and head of listed products.

Prior to his tenure at Lonsec, Green worked with property developer Centro Properties Group and accounting firm Arthur Andersen.

In addition to Green's promotion, Lonsec has also appointed Chad Troja as head of direct equities. Troja has worked with Lonsec for nearly three years as a senior equity analyst, having previously worked as an investment analyst at Catholic Church Insurance and Perennial Investment Partners.

The investment research team has also welcomed two new analysts: Asha Rahman who has joined as an associate investment analyst and Rish Chaudhuri who will commence as an investment analyst in October.