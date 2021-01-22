NEWS
Executive Appointments
Longstanding Mason Stevens MD exits
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   12:45PM

Thomas Bignill has left his role as co-chief investment officer and managing director of Mason Stevens after being a founding member of the company 11 years ago.

Bignill told Financial Standard he has left to pursue other opportunities earlier this month but remains a shareholder of the business.

"After 11 years I thought it was time to figure out my next journey, but I am very proud of what we have built over the last 10 years," Bignill said.

"It is a really unique business with great people and great clients. The business is in great shape and it has a wonderful management team to lead it into the next chapter."

Mason Stevens confirmed Bignill's role will not be replaced, but rather Vincent Hua will resume as sole chief investment officer and chief executive.

Hua thanked him for his contributions to the firm.

"Tom has not only been integral to the success and development of Mason Stevens, but also the wealth management industry having spearheaded the managed accounts segment which has seen significant evolution in recent years and remains at the core of our business," Hua said.

"We wish him well and especially appreciate his dedication, enthusiasm, and contribution to the success of Mason Stevens."

Prior to Mason Stevens, Bignill held several roles at BT Financial, Merrill Lynch, Next Financial and Personal Choice Portfolios.

Bignill had been with Mason Stevens since its launch back in February 2011.

