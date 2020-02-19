NEWS
Executive Appointments
Long-time IOOF director steps down
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   12:11PM

A member of IOOF's board has stepped down after a decade and a half as a director of the wealth manager.

IOOF has announced the retirement of former PWC partner Jane Harvey, who steps down from the board after 15 years.

However her retirement is set to be partial only, with IOOF confirming Harvey will remain as a director "on various IOOF subsidiary boards".

IOOF confirmed Michelle Somerville has assumed Harvey's role as chair of the board audit committee, with the former KPMG partner a logical successor given her deep accounting knowledge, according to IOOF.

"Ms Harvey has served the company and its shareholders as a director for many years and has been an outstanding contributor to driving IOOF's significant growth through both organic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions, as well as driving ongoing enhancements to governance structures and approaches," an IOOF statement read.

"Jane retires from the IOOF board with the best wishes of the IOOF group staff and directors.

"The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms Harvey for her valuable and substantial contribution to the organisation."

Harvey currently serves as a non-executive director of health insurer BUPA and the Colonial Foundation Trust. She previously served as a director of David Jones, Medibank Private, UGL Limited and DUET Finance.

Latest News
