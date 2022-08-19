LOGOS to develop Qantas training facility

The industrial and logistics developer has acquired a $100 million south Sydney infill site for a purpose-built Qantas pilot training centre.

Backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority via the LOGOS Australia Logistics Venture, the planned facility spanning 7222 square metres will be developed by LOGOS in partnership with global aviation training provider CAE and Qantas.

It is adjacent to a larger 13.8-hectare land holding that the same joint venture agreed to purchase last year from Qantas for $802 million.

The proposed training centre, if approved, will house up to eight flight simulators and will be operated by CAE under a 20-year lease over the site.

It will also be designed and developed to achieve Green Star Certifications.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Qantas and CAE to deliver this custom-built facility, strengthening Qantas' national flight training capabilities as international air travel recovers and Qantas' aircraft fleet continues to expand," LOGOS head of Australia & New Zealand Darren Searle said.

"Located within a premium industrial precinct on the doorstep of Sydney airport, the St Peters site provides the ideal location for Qantas' new training centre, and the long-term commitment provided by CAE reflects the unprecedented level of demand for industrial land stocks that we're currently seeing."

Searle added that this is particularly so in South Sydney, given its proximity to Australia's two main international gateways, the Port of Botany and Sydney Airport.

Construction is scheduled to commence in December, with the facility expected to be operational by early 2024.

The acquisition bolsters LOGOS's growing investment in the state of NSW to $6.7 billion.