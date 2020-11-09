Loftus Peak lists active ETF

The Sydney boutique has listed its top-performing global equities fund on the ASX as an active ETF, while removing it from the mFund market place.

The Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund was the top performer in large-cap global equities funds with 24.2% annualised returns for the three years ending September, according to Rainmaker wholesale managed funds performance report. This is about 13% higher after fees than the MSCI All Countries World in AUD.

The fund has been running since November 2016 and is managed by Loftus's founder Alex Pollak and portfolio manager Anshu Sharma. The strategy had $135 million in total assets at September ends.

So far the fund has been available to retail investors via an unlisted fund with a minimum investment size of $5000.

Starting today it is available as a quoted managed fund with the ticker code of LPGD. Loftus Peak also delisted the fund from the mFund marketplace.

Equity Trustees said the quoted fund is a first for it. Mainstream will handle the registry Baker McKenzie provided legal advice.

"Loftus Peak has been our client since 2016 when they launched the Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund. Their success is underpinned by their willingness to explore new ways to attract investors. Structuring the Fund [ASX: LPGD] as a quoted fund provides distribution access to broker-directed clients - which in turn can mean access to the $730 billion SMSF market," Equity Trustees global head of business development, fund services Harvey Kalman said.

"We're excited to be a part of this leading edge development because the new dual registry structure opens up a much larger retail market for our fund managers and offers a solution to overcoming the perennial issue in the listed investment vehicle market of units trading at discounts to the NTA."