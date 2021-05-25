NEWS
Superannuation

Local Government Super rebrands, reduces fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   7:29AM

As part of a broader strategy to grow the fund, Local Government Super has adopted a new name and cut some of its fees.

Effective today, LGS will be known as Active Super; a name that "captures our long-standing active pursuit of investments that deliver solid long-term returns for members that have a positive impact on the world, as well as our active involvement with our members and their local communities".

Active Super chief executive Phil Stockwell said the decision to rebrand is part of the fund's wider strategy it has followed since going public offer in 2009.

The aim is to attract new members and increase scale, as the fund looks to manoeuvre around pressures to merge; just last week the prudential regulator said those under $30 billion should be doing so. The fund currently has about 84,000 members and around $13 billion in funds under management.

"This decision will increase our appeal to a broader range of members looking to have their superannuation invested in a responsible way, as well as delivering great returns so members can maximise their retirement outcome," Stockwell said.

"Our ambition is to grow out membership be delivering great value to our members and this rebrand is key to that growth. We have a loyal membership base within local government and beyond, and we will continue to deliver great service for them."

Also commenting, Active Super chair Kyle Loades said the fund's investments, operations and service is not impacted by the change and that it remains a profit-to-member fund.

"It is important that we stay true to our heritage and that we focus on our members, delivering a solid performance and doing so in a responsible way," he said.

"We will remain a focused player where size and scale are used to our advantage..."

The fund confirmed there will also be no changes to member benefits or its commitment to those working within local governments as a result of the change. However, there will be changes to some fees.

From July 1, administration fees on accumulation accounts, account-based pensions and retirement accounts will reduce, while the switching fee is being removed.

Accumulation members will see a reduction of at least 4% per annum depending on the size of their balance, the fund said. Meanwhile, members in the other schemes will see reductions in their weekly admin fees.

In terms of investments, Stockwell said responsible investment will remain as a cornerstone of the fund's philosophy.

"Our aim is to help members maximise their retirement income by earning long-term sustainable investment returns. While we are an industry leader in responsible investment, our number one priority is delivering the best member outcomes possible," he said.

"We want to use size to our advantage as we are nimble enough to actively manage our investments to deliver great long-term returns and high levels of service for our members."

