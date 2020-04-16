NEWS
Superannuation
Liquid and ready: Cbus
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   4:53PM

Cbus chief executive David Atkin says his $56 billion industry super fund is in a strong liquidity position to deal with the early super release scheme.

And this was the case even prior to the government's Jobseeker payment announcement, he said.

"Cbus paid close attention to the lessons of the GFC. We have a very robust approach to liquidity and stress testing," Atkin said.

"Cbus conducted an out-of-cycle revaluation of unlisted assets and this has already been passed through in the daily crediting rates.

"Cbus is in a strong position with liquidity and we believe we are able to pay all member hardship claims."

A Cbus spokesperson said the fund currently has a large amount of liquid assets, which it has been reviewing and managing daily.

It comes as the super fund's investment manager Cbus Property partners with the South Australian government to develop a new $300 million building in the heart of the CBD.

The office building, located at 83 Pirie Street, will house the South Australian department of planning, transport and infrastructure.

Atkin said the new development would support up to 2000 construction jobs as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This landmark project comes at such an important time for the construction industry in South Australia," he said.

"Building and construction will be the frontline of Australia's economic recovery."

The multi-billion dollar industry fund assured members it was in a strong liquid position to continue supporting its members.

"Cbus has supported over 95,000 construction jobs through Cbus Property while delivering strong returns for our members," Atkin said.

"Our fund has a deep connection with our members in building and construction who trust us to invest for their retirements.

"Cbus is well positioned from a liquidity perspective to invest in the coming months and this will ensure that as many of our investments as possible aid Australia's economic recovery."

Atkin called for further partnerships between government and business to speed up Australia's economic recovery.

"There will obviously be a need for innovative partnerships between government and private capital as public balance sheets are stretched," he said.

"Cbus has a runs on the board for this type of public-private collaboration."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
