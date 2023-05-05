Newspaper icon
Investment

Liontrust, GAM to create $100bn fund manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:34PM

Liontrust Asset Management will acquire Zurich-based GAM to create a nearly $100 billion (£53bn) entity.

GAM, which has about $39.3 billion (£20.9bn) in assets under management and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, said that it is in favour of the takeover.

Liontrust is offering CHF0.6723 for one GAM share and is willing to pay about CHF107 million ($180.2m) for the smaller fund manager.

The transaction includes offering GAM shareholders 9.4 million new ordinary shares in Liontrust in which they will be allocated about 12.6%.

London Stock Exchange-listed Liontrust said the acquisition broadens its range and asset classes, including in fixed income, thematic equities and alternatives.

Liontrust chief executive John Ions said: "This is a significant acquisition that accelerates the growth of Liontrust through enhancing our distribution globally, product capability and investment talent."

GAM chair David Jacob said during 2022, "it became increasingly clear to the board that we needed to review whether our strategy was still appropriate and that the market backdrop, combined with the impact on our financial results, had become an obstacle for us to return to growth in a timely fashion".

"Our clients have been patient and loyal and I am confident that this will be rewarded since they will benefit from access to a broader range of strategies, services and the stability that the financial strength of a combined firm will bring," Jacob said.

As part of the deal, GAM agreed to all third-party fund management services clients serviced out of Luxembourg and Switzerland to a specialist asset servicing company active across Europe, with further details to be announced by GAM in due course.

GAM chief executive Peter Sanderson commented that the combined business "will have a strong balance sheet, a broader array of excellent investment products, and a global distribution footprint from which to deliver growth that our shareholders can participate in the future."

"The resulting business will have a strong balance sheet, a broader array of excellent investment products, and a global distribution footprint from which to deliver growth that our shareholders can participate in the future," he said.

The acquisition is expected to complete in the December quarter of 2023.

Liontrust, GAM to create $100bn fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
Liontrust Asset Management will acquire Zurich-based GAM to create a nearly $100 billion (£53bn) entity.

