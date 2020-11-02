NEWS
Investment
Lion Global partners with local distributor
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 2 NOV 2020   11:46AM

Singapore-based Lion Global Investors has appointed a newly-established local distribution firm to help expand its Asian private equity strategy.

Strathnaver Capital, which was set up by Richard Borysiewicz 10 months ago, will assist the asset manager reach out to Australian institutional and wholesale investors.

Borysiewicz will help raise funds for the Lion-OCBC Capital Asia Fund II (LOCAF II), a private equity strategy based on the Lion-OCBC Capital Asia Fund I (LOCAF I).

LOCAF I targeted deals in high-growth small and medium enterprises in four core markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China. More specifically, LOCAF I eyed firms in agriculture, commodities and consumer industries identified as areas with high potential for growth over the long term.

According to Lion Global chief executive Gerard Lee, what started out as a US$300 million fund was upsized by over 30% to US$400 million in just nine months due to strong demand from institutional investors.

"Australia is one of the largest and most sophisticated pension markets in the world and we are very pleased to be working with Richard to bring our Asian Private Equity expertise to Australian institutional investors," he said.

Lion Global is a subsidiary of OCBC Bank, with about US$43.8 billion ($62.5 billion) of assets under management as at June 2020, and a team of over 40 fund managers and analysts.

Borysiewicz is a former director of NAB's private bank who now helps represent a small selection of fund managers in Australia.

