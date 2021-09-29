Link vows to fight class action

Link Group vowed that it will "vigorously defend" its subsidiary against a class action involving the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.

UK law firm Leigh Day kicked off proceedings against Link Fund Solutions on September 27 on behalf of 100 WEIF investors.

Link Group's UK subsidiary has been embroiled in the demise of the WEIF since 2016 when it began underperforming and became illiquid.

WEIF made global headlines in 2019 when its fund manager Neil Woodford made a YouTube apology for its troubles.

Leigh Day partner Boz Michalowska said: "This is a big step forward in the legal action which we hope will allow investors of the Woodford Equity Income Fund to get justice and their hard-earned pensions and savings returned to them."

Link Fund Solutions acted as the fund's authorised corporate director, overseeing it on behalf of investors.

Parent company Link Group said Link Fund Solutions has yet to be served but is prepared to defend the company against any proceedings.

Leigh Day claims that Link was in breach of Financial Conduct Authority rules in the way it managed and monitored the fund, which ultimately led to the fund's collapse, causing ordinary investors loss and damage, Michalowska said.

The firm law firm received over 11,000 claimants. It will issue proceedings on a rolling basis for all clients and consolidate the claims under a group litigation order, where the risks, costs and benefits of the group action can be shared by all the claimants on the group action register.