NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Link hires from QSuper, NAB
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 13 NOV 2020   12:43PM

QSuper's head of group strategy has joined Link Group as a general manager, as the administrator also adds a portfolio manager for super and retirement solutions.

Link Group has confirmed the appointment of Ross McCormack as general manager for AustralianSuper, commencing this week.

He will lead, drive and own the strategic engagement and relationship for AustralianSuper for Link Group, ensuring the continued support of the fund. He will report to Link chief executive, superannuation solutions Dee McGrath.

McCormack joins from QSuper where he held the lead growth strategy role for close to four years. Prior to that he was executive director, consulting and strategic partnerships at Commonwealth Bank.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

In total he has over 20 years' experience in financial services, having also held senior roles with the likes of Thiess, Leighton Group, Halifax and BankWest.

Link has also added Melissa Westerhoff in the role of portfolio manager, retirement and superannuation solutions. She joins from NAB where she was associate director, superannuation relationships - asset servicing.

Commenting, Link said: "Melissa is a relationship management professional with over ten years' experience.  She has a passion for people, and drives outcomes with an authentic and client-centric approach."

She will report to Link's general manager, client partnerships, retirement and superannuation solutions Rory Sheehan.

"Melissa will lead a very capable team who work with our clients and be responsible for a number of client partner relationships in Victoria, working with them to achieve their growth objectives through strategic partnership," a spokesperson said.

Read more: Link GroupQSuperAustralianSuperNABBankWestCommonwealth BankHalifaxLeighton GroupRoss McCormackThiessMelissa Westerhoff
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper dodges advertising scrutiny
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result
AustralianSuper ratings slide at Morningstar
AustralianSuper backs net-zero emissions
Link rejects takeover offer
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
Mike Baird to chair government fund
Link rejects revised offer
ANZ flags earnings hit
RBA, CBA, NAB partner for wholesale currency
Editor's Choice
APRA eases hard caps in revamped executive pay
KANIKA SOOD
A new draft of APRA's remuneration guidelines has scrapped its original plan to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50%.
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Deutsche Bank has launched a cash management business in Australia, adding 14 new staff including a head of cash product.
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees has criticised the government's Your Super, Your Choice reforms, saying they fail to protect existing members in underperforming funds.
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
KARREN VERGARA
An inquiry into the quality of audits has fallen short of recommending the breakup of the largest four vertically integrated accounting firms in a bid to combat conflicts of interest.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JL556Kvs