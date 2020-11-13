Link hires from QSuper, NAB

QSuper's head of group strategy has joined Link Group as a general manager, as the administrator also adds a portfolio manager for super and retirement solutions.

Link Group has confirmed the appointment of Ross McCormack as general manager for AustralianSuper, commencing this week.

He will lead, drive and own the strategic engagement and relationship for AustralianSuper for Link Group, ensuring the continued support of the fund. He will report to Link chief executive, superannuation solutions Dee McGrath.

McCormack joins from QSuper where he held the lead growth strategy role for close to four years. Prior to that he was executive director, consulting and strategic partnerships at Commonwealth Bank.

In total he has over 20 years' experience in financial services, having also held senior roles with the likes of Thiess, Leighton Group, Halifax and BankWest.

Link has also added Melissa Westerhoff in the role of portfolio manager, retirement and superannuation solutions. She joins from NAB where she was associate director, superannuation relationships - asset servicing.

Commenting, Link said: "Melissa is a relationship management professional with over ten years' experience. She has a passion for people, and drives outcomes with an authentic and client-centric approach."

She will report to Link's general manager, client partnerships, retirement and superannuation solutions Rory Sheehan.

"Melissa will lead a very capable team who work with our clients and be responsible for a number of client partner relationships in Victoria, working with them to achieve their growth objectives through strategic partnership," a spokesperson said.