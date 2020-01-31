NEWS
Investment
Link Group expands with Europe acquisition
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   12:00PM

Link has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a European loan servicing, advisory and asset management business.

Link Group is set to acquire 100% of Pepper European Servicing (PES) for an upfront payment of around $266 million, and a further $56 million over three years is total assets under management thresholds and growth milestones are met.

Link Group said the acquisition is a highly complementary fit for the company's banking and credit management division, while also increasing its scale and revenue diversity and growth opportunities.

"PES provides end-to-end loan servicing, advisory and asset management across both residential and commercial segments," Link Group said in a submission to the ASX.

"The business has well established operations in the UK and Ireland underpinned by longstanding customer relationships as well as a growing presence in the emerging markets of Spain, Greece and Cyprus."

PES had total AUM of circa €40billion (AU$65 billion) and generated revenue of €92.9 million (AU$149.9 million) as at 31 December 2019.

Link Group said the transaction is expected to be double digit accretive to its earnings, with a further 5% to 6% accretion anticipated from efficiency benefits over the medium term.

Link Group's managing director, John McMurtrie, said the transaction provides an opportunity to integrate two high-quality businesses to create a leading pan-European asset servicer and manager that is well positioned to capture growth opportunities in the region.

"PES is highly aligned to Link Group's existing banking and credit management business in the UK and Ireland with strong annuity style earning characteristics," McMurtrie said.

"The combined business will also be strategically positioned to capture further growth opportunities in other European markets with PES' established operations in Spain, Greece and Cyprus complementing Link Group's established operations in the Netherlands and Italy."

Mike Culhane, Pepper Group's global chief executive said: "This transaction brings together two of the most highly regarded businesses in the sector and allows Link Group to benefit from increased scale in future years."

The acquisition is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to be complete in the second half of 2020.

Read more: Link GroupJohn McMurtrieMike CulhanePepper European ServicingPepper Group
Link to something QnPYofqG