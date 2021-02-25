NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Link flags PEXA listing
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:36PM

Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.

Link, together with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Commonwealth Bank, said that they are exploring the possibility of an IPO for the digital property settlement solution. Link has a 44.18% interest in Torrens Group Holdings, the holding company of PEXA.

In announcing its December 2020 half-year results this morning, Link reported PEXA's transaction volumes grew 28% to 1.53 million compared to the prior corresponding period.

PEXA made $99.3 million in revenue, up 27% year on year, boosted by the pandemic that saw a shift to e-conveyancing.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Link has rejected two offers by SS&C Technology Holdings, and the Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group consortium, claiming that their offer price undervalued PEXA.

Elsewhere, Link said it continues to work closely with the UK's financial regulator to investigate the debacle surrounding the Woodford Equity Income Fund, which is now called the LF Equity Income Fund.

Link said it continues to act in the best interests of investors as the orderly wind-up of the fund progresses. Some £2.54 billion ($4.5 billion) of capital has been returned to investors as at 31 December 2020.

"As the FCA investigation is an ongoing and confidential process, Link Group cannot speculate or make any further comment on it. As at the date of these interim financial statements there has been no enquiry, complaint or claim received by Link Fund Solutions regarding its role in relation to any funds, including the fund, which should be disclosed as a contingent liability in these consolidated financial statements," Link said.

The group reported total revenue of $597 million is down 4% year on year, while its overall bottom line was slashed from $39 million to $14 million.

Significant items affecting performance include a $17.2 million foreign currency impact, as well as business integration and client migrations costs.

Link has 36% of the superannuation administration market with nine million accounts. Its funds solutions business has about $178 billion in funds under management.

Chief executive Vivek Bhatia said: "Link Group has demonstrated financial resilience during 1H 2021, providing a strong platform from which the business can resume earnings growth in FY 2022. Our core businesses have strong market positions and clear strategic ambitions."

Read more: PEXALink GroupCarlyle GroupCommonwealth BankFCALF Equity Income FundMorgan Stanley Infrastructure PartnersPacific Equity PartnersSS&C Technology HoldingsTorrens Group HoldingsVivek BhatiaWoodford Equity Income Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Link scraps European acquisition
Woodford flags comeback
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
Former UBS GAM executive joins CBA incubator
Seek launches investments arm
Limited advice overdue for disruption
Financial sector has deep pockets for philanthropy: Report
AMP Capital names new executive
FSC appoints new board member
Gender diversity has a way to go: Research
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:19AM
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something F7t99YGY