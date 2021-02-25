Link flags PEXA listing

Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.

Link, together with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Commonwealth Bank, said that they are exploring the possibility of an IPO for the digital property settlement solution. Link has a 44.18% interest in Torrens Group Holdings, the holding company of PEXA.

In announcing its December 2020 half-year results this morning, Link reported PEXA's transaction volumes grew 28% to 1.53 million compared to the prior corresponding period.

PEXA made $99.3 million in revenue, up 27% year on year, boosted by the pandemic that saw a shift to e-conveyancing.

Link has rejected two offers by SS&C Technology Holdings, and the Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group consortium, claiming that their offer price undervalued PEXA.

Elsewhere, Link said it continues to work closely with the UK's financial regulator to investigate the debacle surrounding the Woodford Equity Income Fund, which is now called the LF Equity Income Fund.

Link said it continues to act in the best interests of investors as the orderly wind-up of the fund progresses. Some £2.54 billion ($4.5 billion) of capital has been returned to investors as at 31 December 2020.

"As the FCA investigation is an ongoing and confidential process, Link Group cannot speculate or make any further comment on it. As at the date of these interim financial statements there has been no enquiry, complaint or claim received by Link Fund Solutions regarding its role in relation to any funds, including the fund, which should be disclosed as a contingent liability in these consolidated financial statements," Link said.

The group reported total revenue of $597 million is down 4% year on year, while its overall bottom line was slashed from $39 million to $14 million.

Significant items affecting performance include a $17.2 million foreign currency impact, as well as business integration and client migrations costs.

Link has 36% of the superannuation administration market with nine million accounts. Its funds solutions business has about $178 billion in funds under management.

Chief executive Vivek Bhatia said: "Link Group has demonstrated financial resilience during 1H 2021, providing a strong platform from which the business can resume earnings growth in FY 2022. Our core businesses have strong market positions and clear strategic ambitions."