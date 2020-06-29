NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Sponsored by
Life insurers disregard code of practice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:47PM

The Life Code Compliance Committee has said that life insurers appear not to be taking their obligations under the Life Insurance Code of Practice seriously.

The code came into effect in 2017, with the independent committee now publishing its second annual report on how life insurers are complying.

The committee did not hide its disappointment, not only with life insurers but with the quality of data.

"The committee's intention was to publish a report that would provide meaningful insights into how subscribers have improved their code compliance since the code came into formal operation in 2017," chair Anne Brown said

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"Unfortunately, inconsistencies in the content and quality of last year's data and its collation has not enabled this to happen."

While smaller life companies that subscribe to the code managed to supply high quality data, the larger insurers left much to be desired.

"Larger subscribers need to improve their data quality assurance and reporting," the committee said.

"The under-reporting of breaches relating to claims decision timeframes indicates that subscribers lack sufficient processes for recording and reporting such breaches."

The committee's criticisms didn't stop there, with the report adding that the corporate culture of many subscribers appears not to be in alignment with the Code of Practice.

It also questioned how life insurance companies are training and monitoring staff, as a large volume of breaches of the code were caused by human error.

The code found an increase in claims related complaints and claims handling timeframes. There were 19,483 complaints reported to life companies that subscribe to the code. That number was 29% higher than last year.

On income claims, 17% took longer than the required two months. This was a worst result than last year when 11% took longer than two months.

"Self-regulation is a privilege," Brown said.

"With that privilege comes an obligation to ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place to comply with the Code and report, via complete and accurate quantitative data, both internally and externally."

Read more: Life Code Compliance CommitteeLife Insurance Code of PracticeAnne Brown
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Life insurers are doing their best: FSC
Life insurers breach own code consistently
OnePath receives first Life Code sanction
Genetic tests no barrier to life insurance
OnePath updates trauma definitions
FSC to enact binding standard on genetic testing
Harder for insurers to dodge claims
FSC extends life code consultation deadline
FSC revamps life insurer code
Insurance shake-up puts clients first
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RcgiLRLH