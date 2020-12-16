LICs show sign of struggle

Demand for listed investment companies (LICs) has decreased significantly due to heightened investor interest in exchange traded products (ETPs), managed accounts and mFunds.

The latest Rainmaker Information Wholesale Advantage Report show LICs previously had 50% more funds under management than ETPs and around triple that of managed accounts.

In the five years to June 30, managed accounts grew 87% per annum, mfunds at 71% and ETPs at 51%, while LICs grew by just 12%.

The managed accounts and ETP sector are each worth $66 billion while LICs hold $44 billion and mFunds at $1 billion.

Around 66% of LIC assets are in Australian equities, followed by international equities at 27%, fixed interest at 10% and property and infrastructure at 1%.

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said LIC assets have shifted towards fixed interest in recent years.

"Fixed interest is becoming popular as investors, especially retirees, are desperate to get better yields than they get from term deposits and seek investments that generate income," he said.

"LIC managers tend to specialise in a single asset class, with only three of the 20 largest LIC managers operating across multiple asset classes. Although, smaller and medium scale managers were more likely to manage funds across classes."

However, only 54 of the 76 investment managers in the space are specialist LIC operators while 22 are broader investment managers that offer different products.

The largest managers operating in the space are AICS, Argo and Magellan with $8.36 billion, $5.28 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.