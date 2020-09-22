NEWS
Investment
Liberman firm backs non-bank lender
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   12:18PM

A Liberman family investment company has topped up its investment in a small bank lender.

Josh Liberman Investment Group first invested in small-medium enterprise lender Lumi in November 2018 with a $31.5 million raise as a cornerstone investor.

Lumi is now raising $20 million in equity and Josh Liberman Investment Group will participate again in the raise managed by KPMG Corporate Finance.

The lender focuses on small to medium-sized enterprises with loans from $5000 to $250,000 and a repayment time of up to 24 months.

"We've been working with the Lumi team since inception and it's been very encouraging to see the progress made to date, especially during COVID as tech enabled businesses have been able to capture more market share from traditional businesses. Lumi is very well positioned for rapid growth over the next couple of years as the economy recovers," Liberman said.

The current raise will expand existing product lines and technology platform, the company said.

Lumi Founder and chief executive Yanir Yakutiel said that recent government support has bolstered the sector.

"There has never been a better time to be a fintech lender like Lumi. This will take many industry observers by surprise, but the truth is that Government support for our sector has really empowered technology enabled lenders," Yakutiel said.

"Policies such as the government guarantee scheme and the support from the Australian Office of Financial Management have helped immensely to fill the funding gap that was caused by the crisis. The role of technology enabled lenders, such as Lumi, as a competitor and driver of innovation and change in the lending market is being increasingly recognised as vital to the overall health of our economy."

Lumi has also added Steve Lambert to its board of directors and chair of its risk committee, who worked at Westpac and NAB.

"I am really excited to be working with such a dynamic team. Having worked with several fintech start-ups, it is great to be involved with a group that has such a strong sense of purpose that is providing a very differentiated product to an underserved market segment," Lambert said.

