LGS certified carbon neutral

Local Government Super (LGS) announced it has been certified carbon neutral through Climate Active.

LGS said the certification means it is one of only five Australian super funds to achieve carbon neutral status.

The fund said it was awarded the certification after it met all the requirements of the Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard (formerly the National Carbon Offset Standard).

LGS closely measured emissions, reducing them where possible, offsetting emissions and publicly reporting on the results.

The certification includes all LGS employees, the Sydney head office, and the fund's seven regional offices.

Chief executive, Phil Stockwell, said: "Sustainability has always been a core value for LGS and becoming carbon neutral underlines our long-standing commitment to reducing emissions and contributing to a low-carbon economy.

"It demonstrates to our members and the wider community that it is possible to effectively reduce emissions through targeted action."

The funds head of responsible investment, Moya Yip, said LGS supports a number of carbon offset projects, including a re-forestation project in New South Wales, the Rimba Raya biodiversity reserve project in Indonesia, and a wind power project in Rajasthan, India.

"These projects reflect our local and global outlook and they generate environmental, social and economic co-benefits," Yip said.

"The carbon offset projects align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the values of our membership base."

Yip added that the projects deliver community benefits in the form of employment opportunities for the local population, especially for women in enterprise.

"They also raise living standards through clean water and solar energy as well as introducing innovations into local agriculture," Yip said.

LGS' head office, situated in Sydney, is part of its property portfolio which was the first to be certified carbon neutral by Climate Active for all the NABERS-rated buildings in the portfolio.