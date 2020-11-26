NEWS
Executive Appointments
Lendlease CFO leaves for competitor
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:41PM

An $11 billion market cap property giant has hired Lendlease's chief financial officer as its next chief executive and managing director.

Stockland has named Tarun Gupta to the role, effective 1 June 2021. Gupta succeed Mark Steinert who has held the role since 2013.

Gupta has spent 26 years at Lendlease, starting as a graduate and rising to his current role of group chief financial officer.

On the way, he served as Lendlease's regional chief executive for Australian property, group head of investment management and chief investment officer for Asia Pacific among other roles.

His remuneration package includes $1.5 million per year in fixed pay, up to 150% of the fixed pay in short-term incentives and up to 200% of it as long-term incentives.

"...Tarun has deep commercial experience and a proven track record in leading and managing large property operations. We know that he is highly regarded in the industry and has a strong reputation among property investors," Stockland chair Tom Pockett said.

"Our rigorous internal and external executive search process gave us a field of very high-quality candidates. Ultimately the bard made the decision based on Tarun's breadth of experience across the property sector including in relation to communities development retirement living, commercial property and investment management."

Lendlease's deputy chief financial officer Frank Krile is stepping into Gupta's role on an interim basis as the firm conducts and internal and external search.

Read more: LendleaseStocklandTarun GuptaMark Steinert
