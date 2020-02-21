NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Lendlease, Canadian pension fund expand partnership
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:00PM

Lendlease and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have announced a $155 million agreement to invest in a new building in South London.

In 2018 the Australian property giant and CPP Investments committed to a $2.6 billion Build-to-Rent investment partnership in the UK.

This new agreement will expand the partnership with an additional investment of approximately $155 million (£80 million) in the next phase of new Build-to-Rent homes, which will be at the original Lendlease Elephant Park development.

CPP Investments will invest approximately £40 million for 50% and Lendlease will invest the balance, allowing work to begin on construction of the new homes in the first half of this year.

Tom Mackellar, chief financial officer for Lendlease Europe, said: "This deal demonstrates the strength of our partnership with CPP Investments, and our partnership is already set to bring hundreds of high-quality new Build-to-Rent homes to Elephant Park in south London."

"The sector is rapidly expanding in the UK and we look forward to helping meet the demand for that type of property."

Andrea Orlandi, managing director, head of real estate Europe, CPP Investments, said: "The fundamentals continue to support the Build-to-Rent sector in the UK with an increasing number of households shifting to private rentals, particularly in major urban centres."

"By working with Lendlease, one of the largest global real estate developers, we will aim to address the Build-to-Rent shortage and pursue additional investment and regeneration development opportunities in the UK."

The first phase of homes in the partnership is near completion, with the first residents expected to move in later this year.

The news comes as Lendlease provided an update on its global property portfolio, with $112 billion of new developments in the pipeline - $1.4 billion of which is pre-sales for its luxury apartment tower in Sydney's Baragaroo precinct.

Read more: LendleaseCPP InvestmentsBuild-to-RentElephant ParkAndrea OrlandiTom Mackellar
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP Capital renews investment team
Australia Day honours recognise industry stalwarts
AMP Capital appoints fund manager
Bennelong boutique hires analyst
Macquarie boards add new CEO and Westpac veteran
Industry fund adds new talent
Industry fund and Lendlease strike $1.4bn property deal
Lendlease and Canadian pension fund enter $2.6bn investment
Value investors facing short-term headwinds
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something VIfj4QQZ