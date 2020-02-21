Lendlease, Canadian pension fund expand partnership

Lendlease and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have announced a $155 million agreement to invest in a new building in South London.

In 2018 the Australian property giant and CPP Investments committed to a $2.6 billion Build-to-Rent investment partnership in the UK.

This new agreement will expand the partnership with an additional investment of approximately $155 million (£80 million) in the next phase of new Build-to-Rent homes, which will be at the original Lendlease Elephant Park development.

CPP Investments will invest approximately £40 million for 50% and Lendlease will invest the balance, allowing work to begin on construction of the new homes in the first half of this year.

Tom Mackellar, chief financial officer for Lendlease Europe, said: "This deal demonstrates the strength of our partnership with CPP Investments, and our partnership is already set to bring hundreds of high-quality new Build-to-Rent homes to Elephant Park in south London."

"The sector is rapidly expanding in the UK and we look forward to helping meet the demand for that type of property."

Andrea Orlandi, managing director, head of real estate Europe, CPP Investments, said: "The fundamentals continue to support the Build-to-Rent sector in the UK with an increasing number of households shifting to private rentals, particularly in major urban centres."

"By working with Lendlease, one of the largest global real estate developers, we will aim to address the Build-to-Rent shortage and pursue additional investment and regeneration development opportunities in the UK."

The first phase of homes in the partnership is near completion, with the first residents expected to move in later this year.

The news comes as Lendlease provided an update on its global property portfolio, with $112 billion of new developments in the pipeline - $1.4 billion of which is pre-sales for its luxury apartment tower in Sydney's Baragaroo precinct.