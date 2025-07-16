Lendlease acquires 175 Liverpool Street

Lendlease has acquired 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney and will redevelop the building as luxury residential apartments alongside its joint venture partners.

The building will have 300 apartments for sale and 2000 sqm of retail space overlooking Hyde Park.

Chinese real estate developer Shimao Property Holdings reportedly acquired 175 Liverpool Street for more than $390 million in 2014.

Lendlease's refurbishment of the building is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion and will commence in the 2027 financial year and is expected to complete in 2030. It will selldown up to 50% of the project within the coming weeks.

Lendlease group chief executive Tony Lombardo said, "securing 175 Liverpool St and One Darling Point in Sydney leverages continued strong demand for luxury residential apartments, with our flagship residential development, One Circular Quay (OCQ) now over 80% sold by value and sales exceeding $2 billion."

"With Lendlease's share of OCQ profits expected in FY27 the group remains focused on extending its pipeline of opportunities in Australia for FY28 and beyond," he said.

Settlement is subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent.

Over the last 12 months, Lendlease exited international construction operations in the US, UK and Asia.

Last May, the group announced that as part of the restructure, some 3000 workers will be made redundant.

It recently finalised its joint venture with The Crown Estate, selling six of its UK development projects comprising land holdings and capital efficient land management agreements.

"As we continue to make strong progress simplifying the group, our focus is firmly on growth opportunities across our Australian operations and international investment management platform, as evidenced by $3 billion of Australian development re-stocking and $1.5 billion of new investment mandates in the past year, drawing upon strong existing relationships and new international partnerships," Lombardo said.