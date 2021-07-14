Legalsuper adds to board

A former president of the Victorian Bar Council is joining the board of legalsuper as a long-serving director departs.

James Peters is joining the $4.7 billion super fund, replacing Phil Kennon who served on the board for 12 years before retiring last month.

"At a time of continuing superannuation sector reform and challenges, we look forward to Jim contributing valuable experience, insights and acumen to the board's deliberations," legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said.

Peters was president of the Victorian Bar Council between 2014 and 2015, is a past chair of the Victorian Bar Audit and Finance Committee and has acted on behalf of ASIC, the ACCC and APRA in the past.

Described as a distinguished legal practitioner, Peters' appointment continues the important link between the fund and the Victorian Bar, legalsuper chair Kirsten Mander said.

The Victorian Bar Superannuation Fund merged into legalsuper in 2009.

"At a time of continued reform of the superannuation system and increasing expectations from members and regulators, it is critical that boards have a relentless focus on their member's needs, preferences and best interests," Mander said.

"Jim's breadth of experience across complex commercial and financial matters, along with his investment acumen and legal sector experience, align directly with legalsuper's purpose of managing the retirement savings of Australia's legal community."