Investment

Legal costs weigh on AMP profits

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   12:53PM

Costs associated with remediation and its simplification strategy put a slight dent in AMP's half-year net profits, coming in at $98 million.

Released this morning, AMP's results show a 5% drop in interim net profit, largely attributed to $11 million in legal and remediation costs and $21 million spent on business simplification.

The underlying profits came in stronger, rising 9% to $131 million on the back of solid performance across most of its business units.

The New Zealand Wealth Management business saw the biggest jump in underlying profits, up 11.8% to $19 million. This was followed by Platforms which rose 7.4% to $58 million, and AMP Bank which had a 2.9% rise in profit to $36 million.

The Superannuation and Investments unit held steady with $34 million in underlying profits. However, net cash outflows (excluding pension payments) did improve year on year, coming in at $75 million versus the $470 million seen in 1H24. And, earlier this year, it achieved its first positive net cashflow position since 2017.

In the Platforms business, the net profit increase was largely driven by increased net cashflows, which were almost double that of the prior corresponding period at $2.3 billion. This was due to the continued growth of its managed portfolios offering.

AMP will pay a half-year dividend of 2.0 cents per share, 20% franked.

"These results highlight our continued discipline and delivery of the strategy and our pivot towards growth. We are building on the strong cashflow momentum in our wealth business, while maintaining disciplined growth in bank lending as we expand our new digital offer AMP Bank GO," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"Our cashflow trends are particularly encouraging, reflecting greater North flows from existing and new advisers, and improvements in flows for the S&I business. These positive cashflows, together with favourable market movements, have driven an increase in AUM to $153.9 billion."

She added that the business is acutely focused on the retirement segment and will continue to innovate in terms of member education and investment solutions.

AMP chief financial officer Blair Vernon said the $11 million in legal costs was reflective of "the further mobilisation of our response to class actions."

It is currently defending a class action in relation to superannuation administration fees. George said AMP "will continue to fight that hard", noting it returns to court in October.

These costs may well increase, with Shine Lawyers having filed another class action in relation to excessive insurance fees in early July. Dexus Funds Management is also suing AMP in a case arising from the sale of Macquarie Shopping Centre.

For FY25 guidance, Vernon added that it remains unchanged for the Platforms (43bps) and Super (63bps) businesses, however guidance for AMP Bank has been adjusted to be broadly in line with 1H25.

George said the priorities for the remainder of the year are to drive flows in wealth, scale AMP Bank GO, maintain cost control, support its partnerships, and leverage AI opportunities across contact centres and for advisers on North.

