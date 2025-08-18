Leaders push for overseas skills recognition

Industry group leaders and politicians have come together to urge the government to prioritise reform of Australia's overseas skills recognition system at this week's Economic Reform Roundtable.

In its submission to the Economic Reform Roundtable, the Activate Australia's Skills campaign has called for four practical solutions to reform skills recognition and boost national productivity.

These include establishing a national governance system for all overseas skills and qualifications recognition, including an Ombudsman with regulatory power to provide independent oversight and transparency; creating a more joined-up system that links skills recognition for migration purposes with licensing and accreditation for employment purposes; providing financial support for individuals to remove cost barriers and an online portal with all the information so people know what they need to do; and setting up Migrant Employment Pathway Hubs, or career gateways, with skills recognition navigators to get qualified people working in their professions again.

Those calling for the reforms said a key driver of the problem is Australia's costly system for recognising overseas-acquired skills and qualifications which locks people out of the jobs they're qualified for through excessive fees, unnecessary red tape, slow and confusing processes, and lack of accountability.

This comes after the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India in an attempt to bridge the adviser gap in November 2024.

One of the main goals of the MoU was to support CFP professionals in meeting local regulatory requirements when pursuing employment opportunities across borders.

Migration System Review chair and former secretary of Treasury and the department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Martin Parkinson said the reforms should be a "political and economic no-brainer".

"Everyone here, citizen, resident or new migrant, should have the opportunity to contribute to their maximum ability," Parkinson said.

"Fixing the skills recognition system would improve labour market outcomes for everyone, but better matching would significantly increase the benefits of our migration program. Addressing this issue would provide an almost immediate boost to Australia's economy and improve the impact of the migration program on an ongoing basis."

Member for Wentworth Allegra Spender added that fixing Australia's skills recognition regime is not just about fairness.

"It is an essential part of boosting economic productivity and growth. It is about harnessing the talent of migrants already in Australia whose skills are being wasted," Spender said.

In addition to key roundtable participants, more than 100 organisations are supporting the proposals to deliver productivity gains, fill skills gaps and grow the economy.