Investment
Lazard dumps AMP shares
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:39PM

In a notice to the ASX, AMP said Lazard Asset Management has ceased being a substantial holder in the company.

On June 30, Lazard sold more than 17 million shares in AMP worth over $29 million.

In Lazard's June fund updates, AMP was among the top five holdings in the Lazard Select Australian Equity Fund - representing 7.9% of the fund. It was also in the top five holdings of the Lazard Australian Equity Fund with a 4% allocation.

AMP's share price recovering by 39% in June was noted by Lazard as contributing to the Lazard Select Australian Equity Fund's overall performance. The sale of AMP Life was noted as one of the reasons for the share price bump.

"After the transaction, we estimate that AMP holds about $1bn (or 29cps) of excess capital, even allowing for the multi- year investment program outlined by the company," Lazard said in a fund update.

"We assess AMP as having an absolute fair value of $2.15 and a relative value in today's expensive market of ca $3.15 per share - the stock remains one of our larger holdings."

A spokesperson for Lazard said the fund manager does not comment on individual holdings.

However, its decision to sell below the 5% threshold for significant ownership comes after some turmoil at AMP.

Last week alone AMP was hit with two class actions and announced to the market that it expected profits to be 50% lower due to the impacts of COVID-19.

One of those class actions is being brought by Shine Lawyers over insurance sold by AMP's aligned financial advisers. AMP Financial Planning advisers also filed their own class action against the company last week over its decision to slash Buyer of Last Resort Valuations.

AMP was already facing class actions in relation to superannuation and alleged fees for no service from Maurice Blackburn and Slater and Gordon.

Also in the last month, Standard & Poor's downgraded AMP Limited's credit rating and AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari was questioned, with some hostility, by the House of Representative Standing Committee on Economics.

Labor MP Andrew Leigh noted during the committee hearing that AMP's share price had slid dramatically since the Royal Commission.

"You used to trade over $5, now you trade below $2," he said.

Meanwhile, AMP Capital is facing an ongoing crisis of reputation after the Australian Financial Review revealed that the company knew about sexual harassment claims against new chief executive Boe Pahari but still promoted him to the top job.

