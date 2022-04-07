Newspaper icon
Lazard AM chief executive to retire

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 APR 2022   12:40PM

The chief executive of Lazard Asset Management is set to retire after 20 years in the role, with a successor named.

Ashish Bhutani has decided to retire as chief executive of the asset management business to pursue philanthropic and personal interests, the business said. His retirement is effective June 1, but he will continue as chair of asset management and as a vice chair of Lazard through to the end of the year.

"Over his two decades at Lazard, Ashish has led the transformation of our asset management business into a leading global franchise driven by a world-class team, and for the past 12 years he has served as a valued member of our board of directors," Lazard chair and chief executive Kenneth M. Jacobs said.

"Ashish has been an inspirational partner, and I admire him as a leader and as a philanthropist. On behalf of Lazard's board, I thank Ashish for his substantial achievements as a senior leader of the firm and his contributions as a board member."

Named as his successor is Lazard chief financial officer Evan L. Russo. Russo will continue in his current role until a replacement is identified.

Russo has been with Lazard since 2007 and joined the leadership team in 2017.

Jacobs added that he believes Russo is the right person for the role, saying: "He has successfully held key leadership roles at Lazard for more than a decade, serving a wide range of stakeholders."

"With his strategic skills, capital markets expertise, experience managing a global team, and knowledge of our asset management business, people and products, Evan is well positioned to drive further innovation and growth."

Also commenting, Bhutani said: "I am confident that under Evan's leadership, working closely with our experienced senior management team, the business will reach new heights in delivering best-in-class investment solutions and service to our clients."

Lazard also announced its president, Alexander F. Stern will retire at the end of the year. He has been in the role since 2019 and previously held roles including chief operating officer, global head of strategy and chief executive of financial advisory.

