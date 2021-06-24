NEWS
Investment

Lazard advisory unit rebrands

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   12:17PM

The financial advisory business of Lazard will officially launch as Lazard Australia on July 1.

The US financial services firm flagged the restructure of its Australian advisory unit in early February, which is separate from Lazard Asset Management.

Andrew Leyden was appointed to lead Lazard Australia, which is now owned by staff.

Lazard Australia will continue to use the Lazard brand and have access to the global network, a spokesperson said.

Leydon was the co-chief executive of Lazard Carnegie Wylie, which was acquired by Lazard in 2007.

Within the asset management business, Lazard's Select Australian Equity Fund recently hired an investment analyst, while the co-portfolio manager transitioned away from the role.

The $125 million fund has been co-managed by Rob Osborne, Phillip Hofflin, Warryn Robertson and Aaron Binsted, who joined Lazard between 1999 and 2001. Osborne and Hofflin previously worked at Tyndall Investment Management.

Robertson has transitioned away from portfolio manager responsibilities, but continues as an analyst for infrastructure and utilities sectors.

Lazard Asset Management manages $308.8 billion of assets globally.

