La Trobe unveils two income products

La Trobe Financial Group has launched two products in a bid to combat the low interest rate environment.

The first product, the 6 Month Notice Account, with a variable rate of 2.50% p.a. calculated monthly allows investors to access their funds with a 180-day notice period.

The 2 Year Account has a variable rate of 4.50% p.a. also calculated monthly with the same notice period.

La Trobe deputy chief investment officer Troy Stratton said the release of these new investment options come at a time where investor demand for yield has never been stronger.

"We are committed to supplying investment products that meet the developing needs of our investors. The expansion of our investment product range reflects our commitment to our investment strategy within the property credit asset class. Additionally, it demonstrates our ability to supply low volatility income investments to our investors, both domestically and around the globe," he said.

Chief investment officer Chris Andrews commented: "The launch of the two new products sends a powerful signal to the market that La Trobe Financial continues to work hard to put the investor first in everything we do."

"Not only have we maintained our unbroken history of flawless liquidity and management across our strategies, we have listened to our investors and their search for greater choice and opportunity in income solutions."

La Trobe's Credit Fund now has over $6.1 billion in assets under management.