Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

La Trobe shuts online portal access

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 23 SEP 2025   12:45PM

La Trobe Financial chief investment officer Chris Paton has assured investors their money is "safe" after ASIC issued interim stop orders on the 12 Month Term Account, 2 Year Account and US Private Credit Fund Class B products.

In response to the orders, La Trobe blocked access to its online portal, which Paton said had to be done to comply with ASIC's orders. On September 19, Paton said the fund manager was updating the platform.

"In order to comply with the interim stop orders, we are unable to accept new investments into our products, which we know comes as a disappointment to many of our investors," Paton said in a video posted to the La Trobe website yesterday.

"We have also had to temporarily take down our online investment platform, La Trobe Direct, to comply with ASIC's interim stop orders.

"Our team are working feverishly to bring it back online as soon as we can and we appreciate your patience."

However, an ASIC spokesperson told Financial Standard the orders did not apply restrictions to the portal.

"ASIC orders did not place any restrictions on La Trobe's online investor portal and any questions as to why it may be down would best be directed to La Trobe," the ASIC spokesperson said.

"At this time, we would recommend that investors contact La Trobe regarding their investments."

Paton told investors not to be concerned, and that while no new funds can be accepted, those already invested will carry on as usual.

"We take our role as responsible stewards of your capital, and the trust you have placed in La Trobe Financial, very seriously. We always take great care to comply with our legal responsibilities. We will work closely with ASIC to address the concerns that they have raised," Paton said.

"We wish to stress to investors that your investments with La Trobe Financial remain safe and under our careful stewardship. Our products are supported by granular, high-quality investments contained within highly diversified portfolios with embedded conservatism. These portfolios are carefully constructed to perform across the cycle and will continue to support the payment of consistent monthly income to investors.

"We can confirm that we continue to pay monthly interest, we continue to redeem maturing investments on time and in full, and we maintain ample liquidity across all portfolios to meet these obligations."

La Trobe was contacted for further comment.

Read more: ASICLa Trobe FinancialChris PatonFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC issues interim stop orders to La Trobe Financial
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m
ASIC report a 'solid point of reference' for private credit guardrails
Federal court slams director for 'fanciful' asset valuation
Concentration of private credit sector a concern: ASIC
ASIC issues interim stop orders to RELI Capital
ASIC chair calls it quits
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments

Editor's Choice

Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Income Asset Management (IAM) employee has funnelled $1.5 million from the company using a bank account used by a "minority sub-custodian".

Munro Partners adds institutional sales lead in Canada

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Munro Partners is expanding its offering to Canada's major institutions, hiring an institutional investments executive based in Toronto this month.

La Trobe shuts online portal access

ELIZA BAVIN
La Trobe has shut access to its online portal to "comply" with ASIC's stop orders, however the regulator said the move was not necessary.

Vale Rupert Smoker

MATTHEW WAI
Evolution Trustees chief executive Rupert Smoker has passed away at the age of 47.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media