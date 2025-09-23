La Trobe shuts online portal access

La Trobe Financial chief investment officer Chris Paton has assured investors their money is "safe" after ASIC issued interim stop orders on the 12 Month Term Account, 2 Year Account and US Private Credit Fund Class B products.

In response to the orders, La Trobe blocked access to its online portal, which Paton said had to be done to comply with ASIC's orders. On September 19, Paton said the fund manager was updating the platform.

"In order to comply with the interim stop orders, we are unable to accept new investments into our products, which we know comes as a disappointment to many of our investors," Paton said in a video posted to the La Trobe website yesterday.

"We have also had to temporarily take down our online investment platform, La Trobe Direct, to comply with ASIC's interim stop orders.

"Our team are working feverishly to bring it back online as soon as we can and we appreciate your patience."

However, an ASIC spokesperson told Financial Standard the orders did not apply restrictions to the portal.

"ASIC orders did not place any restrictions on La Trobe's online investor portal and any questions as to why it may be down would best be directed to La Trobe," the ASIC spokesperson said.

"At this time, we would recommend that investors contact La Trobe regarding their investments."

Paton told investors not to be concerned, and that while no new funds can be accepted, those already invested will carry on as usual.

"We take our role as responsible stewards of your capital, and the trust you have placed in La Trobe Financial, very seriously. We always take great care to comply with our legal responsibilities. We will work closely with ASIC to address the concerns that they have raised," Paton said.

"We wish to stress to investors that your investments with La Trobe Financial remain safe and under our careful stewardship. Our products are supported by granular, high-quality investments contained within highly diversified portfolios with embedded conservatism. These portfolios are carefully constructed to perform across the cycle and will continue to support the payment of consistent monthly income to investors.

"We can confirm that we continue to pay monthly interest, we continue to redeem maturing investments on time and in full, and we maintain ample liquidity across all portfolios to meet these obligations."

La Trobe was contacted for further comment.