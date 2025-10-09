La Trobe appoints new liquidity chief

La Trobe Financial (La Trobe) has named Dan Baker as the new chief liquidity officer.

Baker brings over two decades of experience in liquidity, treasury, and market risk to the role.

He joins La Trobe following his most recent role as the treasurer of Bank First and previously held senior positions at National Australia Bank (NAB), Australian Super, ME Bank, and Suncorp.

This appointment follows a series of strategic hires, including deputy chief financial officer Travis Goudie, head of distribution James Waterworth, and head of self-directed clients John Iliakopoulos.

Baker said: "La Trobe Financial's disciplined approach to liquidity management is a key reason it has earned the trust of over 120,000 investors. I'm thrilled to contribute to a business that's not only growing rapidly but doing so with integrity and purpose."

Chief investment officer Chris Paton said: "Dan's appointment reflects our commitment to building a resilient, high-performing team with deep industry experience. His expertise in liquidity and risk complements our investment strategy and our careful stewardship of investor capital. His appointment positions us well for the next phase of growth."

This comes after La Trobe had three stop orders imposed on it by the corporate regulator last month.

ASIC withdrew restrictions for the 12 Month and 2 Year Accounts of the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund in late September, and for the US Private Credit Fund in October.

As part of the process to remove restrictions on the Australian funds, La Trobe updated its Target Market Determinations (TMDs) and introduced customer questionnaires.

For the US Private Credit Fund, orders were revoked after La Trobe made amendments to the TMD which addressed ASIC's concerns including reducing the percentage of investors' investable assets considered to be appropriate for investment in the fund from 35% to 10% and identified an investment timeframe.