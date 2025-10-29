L1 Group replaces chief, seeks $330m

Jeff Peters is exiting L1 Group as chief executive as a replacement immediately fills his seat. The group is also embarking on a $330 million raise.

Peters, who is also managing director, leaves L1 Group effective today. He is replaced by Julian Russell.

He leaves less than a month after the merger of Platinum Asset Management and L1 Capital.

"On behalf of the L1G board, we would like to thank Jeff for his significant contribution to the company. He has played a key role in stabilising clients and restructuring the business, positioning the company for the merger with L1 Capital, and for the future," L1 Group chair Guy Strapp said.

Russell was the chief executive of ASX-listed FleetPartners Group, a vehicle leasing, fleet management and employee benefits company, between 2019 and 2023. After that, he was a director of M&A and corporate advisory firm Leins Capital.

His prior experience includes working as co-head of financial institutions at UBS in Australia and treasury accountant at Merrill Lynch.

"Julian has a demonstrated track record managing through integration, complexity and change, while concurrently delivering shareholder value by executing on growth opportunities, efficiency programs, and disciplined capital allocation," Strapp said.

Russell receives a base salary of $950,000 per annum plus superannuation. He is entitled to a long-term incentive of $2.6 million depending on performance.

The group is seeking funds to bolster its products that includes an institutional placement of $286 million and a share purchase plan for $25 million.

The money will be used to fund co-investments in L1 Capital's new Global Long Short strategy, provide co-investment support for another new strategy that has yet to launch. It will also expand the business via other new investment strategies like new affiliates and joint venture partners.

In the Global Long Short strategy, some $100 million of new proceeds from the equity raising will be co-invested into a strategy that was launched in January, which was recently offered to wholesale clients for the first time through a Cayman-domiciled fund.

Already, some $190 million of pre-commitments have been received for the placement from a small number of institutional investors, including $80 million from MFF Capital Investments.

MFF head of investment management Gerald Stack said: "L1 Capital is a high quality and scalable business with significant growth potential. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for L1 and delighted to support this next phase of their growth."

Potential investors can buy-in at $0.95 per share, representing a 7.8% discount to the close price on October 28.

Platinum and L1 Capital officially became L1 Group on October 1.