Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

L1 Group replaces chief, seeks $330m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   12:33PM

Jeff Peters is exiting L1 Group as chief executive as a replacement immediately fills his seat. The group is also embarking on a $330 million raise.

Peters, who is also managing director, leaves L1 Group effective today. He is replaced by Julian Russell.

He leaves less than a month after the merger of Platinum Asset Management and L1 Capital.

"On behalf of the L1G board, we would like to thank Jeff for his significant contribution to the company. He has played a key role in stabilising clients and restructuring the business, positioning the company for the merger with L1 Capital, and for the future," L1 Group chair Guy Strapp said.

Russell was the chief executive of ASX-listed FleetPartners Group, a vehicle leasing, fleet management and employee benefits company, between 2019 and 2023. After that, he was a director of M&A and corporate advisory firm Leins Capital.

His prior experience includes working as co-head of financial institutions at UBS in Australia and treasury accountant at Merrill Lynch.

"Julian has a demonstrated track record managing through integration, complexity and change, while concurrently delivering shareholder value by executing on growth opportunities, efficiency programs, and disciplined capital allocation," Strapp said.

Russell receives a base salary of $950,000 per annum plus superannuation. He is entitled to a long-term incentive of $2.6 million depending on performance.

The group is seeking funds to bolster its products that includes an institutional placement of $286 million and a share purchase plan for $25 million.

The money will be used to fund co-investments in L1 Capital's new Global Long Short strategy, provide co-investment support for another new strategy that has yet to launch. It will also expand the business via other new investment strategies like new affiliates and joint venture partners.

In the Global Long Short strategy, some $100 million of new proceeds from the equity raising will be co-invested into a strategy that was launched in January, which was recently offered to wholesale clients for the first time through a Cayman-domiciled fund.

Already, some $190 million of pre-commitments have been received for the placement from a small number of institutional investors, including $80 million from MFF Capital Investments.

MFF head of investment management Gerald Stack said: "L1 Capital is a high quality and scalable business with significant growth potential. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for L1 and delighted to support this next phase of their growth."

Potential investors can buy-in at $0.95 per share, representing a 7.8% discount to the close price on October 28.

Platinum and L1 Capital officially became L1 Group on October 1.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid
Platinum shareholders greenlight L1 Capital merger
Platinum pushes for L1 Capital merger ahead of EGM
Brighter Super investments chief to step down
Platinum client yanks $580m
Platinum banks on merger positives amid dismal FY25 result
WAM eyes Platinum LIC
Former Kerr Neilson staffer pleads guilty to insider trading
Platinum, L1 merger to help fight 'organic business decline'
L1 Capital, Platinum seal merger deal

Editor's Choice

November rate cut likely off the table as inflation lifts

ELIZA BAVIN
CPI rose 3.2% annually in the September quarter, up from 2.1% in June, dashing hopes of an interest rate cut in November.

Government's rush to implement Payday Super is 'reckless': Coalition

MATTHEW WAI
Although Payday Super addresses critical issues, including the $5 billion in unpaid super, the Coalition believes the government's "rushed implementation" of the bill could hurt the economy.

Uniseed appoints chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Uniseed has appointed Alastair Hick as its chief executive starting January 2026, succeeding Peter Devine who will leave the organisation in December after 20 years in the role.

PacSuper extends mandate with Perpetual

KARREN VERGARA
Papua New Guinea superannuation fund PacSuper has extended its contract with Perpetual Investment Management and expanded its multi-asset mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media