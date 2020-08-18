NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Kogan Super reports growth
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:26PM

Kogan's super offering launched last year has seen a 40% rise in funds under management, according to the online retailer's financial results.

Kogan said in its results that the launch of its superannuation offering had been successful.

Kogan Super launched in the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year and according to the company's results growth has been steady.

While the company did not disclose the total funds under management for Kogan Super, it showed that the amount had increased by 40% from the first half of the financial year to the second half.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Kogan describes its super product as "in partnership" with Mercer - the fund is a Mercer Super Trust and Mercer Superannuation is the trustee.

It also sells its super offering as having very low fees. It has a 0.24% per annum investment fee in the enhanced indexed growth option and an admin fee of 0.33% per annum.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Life insurance for Kogan Super members is provided through AIA Australia.

Overall, the company reported revenue of $497.9 million, up 13.5% year on year, and a gross profit of $126.5 million, up 39.6% year on year.

Among the other verticals Kogan launched in the last year were Kogan Cars, Kogan Credit Cards, Kogan Energy and Kogan Mobile NZ.

Kogan's insurance business, which encompasses life insurance, grew too with commission-based revenues up 36% year on year.

However, the company's results said it still earns the "vast majority" of its revenue and profit through the sale of goods and services to Australian and New Zealand customers.

"We have built a diversified, resilient business over many years, which enabled us to help Australians in their time of need," Kogan founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan said.

"In the midst of the crisis, our teams mobilised all our resources to ensure our supply chains remained open, our logistics operations continued functions and in-demand products remained available for speedy delivery."

Read more: Kogan SuperMercer Super TrustAIA AustraliaKogan CarsKogan Credit CardsKogan EnergyKogan Mobile NZMercer SuperannuationRuslan Kogan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AIA Australia appoints behavioural economics lead
BT un-aligns group insurance, awards mandate
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
Australian Unity investment boss to lead Mercer
New role for Mercer chief
CommInsure income protection off the menu
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
Class action accuses CFS of dodgy insurance fees
Platform ends year with hiring spree
MLC Life loses super fund mandate
Editor's Choice
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Synchron and Lifespan Financial Planning have thrown their weight behind a radical policy suggestion from the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP).
New 'cash plus' style sovereign bond fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Jamieson Coote Bonds has launched an absolute return fixed income fund aiming to deliver 2.5% above cash rate while investing only in sovereign debt.
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY  |   12:35PM
In a survey of 40 MySuper strategies and products, an $80 billion super fund has outperformed its peers to return 7% per annum in the three years to June.
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:34PM
Sunsuper is making a raft of changes to its investment fees and costs, transactional and operation costs and the definition of Total & Permanent Disability (TPD).
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something p7vyl9bC