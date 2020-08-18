Kogan Super reports growth

Kogan's super offering launched last year has seen a 40% rise in funds under management, according to the online retailer's financial results.

Kogan said in its results that the launch of its superannuation offering had been successful.

Kogan Super launched in the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year and according to the company's results growth has been steady.

While the company did not disclose the total funds under management for Kogan Super, it showed that the amount had increased by 40% from the first half of the financial year to the second half.

Kogan describes its super product as "in partnership" with Mercer - the fund is a Mercer Super Trust and Mercer Superannuation is the trustee.

It also sells its super offering as having very low fees. It has a 0.24% per annum investment fee in the enhanced indexed growth option and an admin fee of 0.33% per annum.

Life insurance for Kogan Super members is provided through AIA Australia.

Overall, the company reported revenue of $497.9 million, up 13.5% year on year, and a gross profit of $126.5 million, up 39.6% year on year.

Among the other verticals Kogan launched in the last year were Kogan Cars, Kogan Credit Cards, Kogan Energy and Kogan Mobile NZ.

Kogan's insurance business, which encompasses life insurance, grew too with commission-based revenues up 36% year on year.

However, the company's results said it still earns the "vast majority" of its revenue and profit through the sale of goods and services to Australian and New Zealand customers.

"We have built a diversified, resilient business over many years, which enabled us to help Australians in their time of need," Kogan founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan said.

"In the midst of the crisis, our teams mobilised all our resources to ensure our supply chains remained open, our logistics operations continued functions and in-demand products remained available for speedy delivery."