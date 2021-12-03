KKR appoints APAC growth equity lead

KKR has appointed a head of growth equity in Asia Pacific, a newly created role aimed at accelerating the private equity firm's investment in the region.

KKR has hired Mukul Chawla to the role, effective December 9 and based in Asia.

Chawla will join from Temasek, where he was managing director, joint head of global telecom, media & technology, joint head of North America, and a member of the investment and management committees.

His new role will focus on investment opportunities in emerging, high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, healthcare, fintech, consumer, and other growth categories, KKR said.

"We are seeing more homegrown innovation and startups originating in Asia than ever before, and the ideas that these companies and entrepreneurs introduce to our global economy have the potential to transform our daily lives and entire industries," head of KKR Asia Ming Lu said.

As the firm continues to pursue these investment opportunities, it is excited to welcome an investor of Mukul's caliber to the team, Lu added.

"We want to leverage his leadership experience, proven track record, and deep relationships across the region and globally to provide a truly differentiated approach to emerging Asian businesses and help them to achieve their growth aspirations at this exciting time," Lu said.

While at Temasek, Chawla sponsored 39 technology buyout and growth investments including Airbnb, Doordash, Roblox, Dell Technologies, Ancestry and Waymo. He also served on several boards, including those of GHX, Creative Artists Agency and WebMD.

He has also previously held roles with Warburg Pincus in New York, Cisco Systems in Silicon Valley and the US Federal Communications Commission in Washington DC.