Superannuation
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   11:48AM

AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.

The New Zealand stock exchange-listed Infratil (IFT) this morning rejected the bid, saying that the proposals are "materially undervaluing IFT's high quality and unique portfolio of assets".

AustralianSuper made its first bid on October 18 of NZ$6.40 per share, which includes a cash consideration of NZ$4.69 and in-specie distribution of 0.2210 for its subsidiary Trustpower, which owns and operates 22 hydro power stations. The price was subsequently increased to NZ$5.79 per share on November 27.

Yesterday, the super fund revised it to NZ$7.43 per share, factoring in a 28.1% premium on IFT's closing share price on December 4.

IFT cited other "unattractive" aspects of the offer, one being meeting material conditions from the Foreign Investment Review Board and Overseas Investment Office approvals in Australia and New Zealand.

Another is that shares in Trustpower would be distributed without recognising a control premium and avoid the need to make a takeover offer for that business, IFT said.

The super fund said its proposal, if implemented, would "unlock significant value for Infratil shareholders and seeks engagement with the Infratil board in relation to the proposal."

AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said the fund sees significant potential to invest in the growth of IFT's assets over the long term on behalf of members, as well as provide significant value to Infratil shareholders.

IFT chief executive Marko Bogoievski said: "Both proposals were unsolicited and materially undervalue our significant renewable energy and digital infrastructure platforms."

"We expect some of the additional value to be demonstrated in the near term with the recently announced strategic review of Tilt Renewables, which will continue, and ongoing appreciation of the value of CDC Data Centres."

IFT owns 48% of CDC, a provider of outsourced data centre services to government and commercial entities. IFT's Tilt Renewables operates 322 operating turbines across eight wind farms in Australia and New Zealand. Its other businesses operate in social infrastructure and real estate.

About $20 billion of AustralianSuper's global portfolio is in infrastructure. Some NZ$1.3 billion is invested in New Zealand.

Read more: IFTAustralianSuperInfratilTilt RenewablesTrustpowerMarko BogoievskiNik KempSuperannuation
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
