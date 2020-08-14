K2 Asset Management reports loss

K2 Asset management posted $709,857 in after tax loss for FY20, saying returning the firm to profitability is the priority and recent tie ups will be fundamental drivers for growth.

All five of K2's funds had negative absolute returns for FY20, ranging from -5.3% for the K2 Asian Absolute Return Fund to -12.7% for the K2 Australian Absolute Return Fund.

The firm has $106.5 million in total funds under management at year end, across the five funds and private mandates of $13.1 million.

"Growing funds under management (FUM) and returning the business to profitability remains the poriority for the K2 board and senior management. Expenses continued to be reduced and right sized where needed whilst working to build a path for sustainable revenue," it said in a statement.

K2 this year hired George Boubouras as the head of research.

It also flagged recently established relationships with Principal Funds Management, Odyssey Asset Management and Paua Wealth Management, and launched Annapurna Microcap fund.

"K2 is vigilant and fit for evolution. The commitment to our unitholders remains unchanged and we remain resolute on our investment philosophy, K2 has the financial strength [total cash on deposit totalled $11.9 million] to weather this period and we are ready to capitalise on future opportunities," K2 said.