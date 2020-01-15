NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
JPMorgan Chase reports record profits
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   12:31PM

Global financial powerhouse JPMorgan Chase & Co has beat analyst expectations, seeing its most successful year on record.

The investment bank raked in $52.8 billion (US$36.4 billion) in the fourth quarter in net income, up 12% from the previous year. Net income was up $12.3 billion (US$8.5 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 6% from the third quarter and up 21% from the previous year.

JPMorgan's annual net revenue lifted 6% from the previous year, generating $167.6 billion (US$115.6 billion) for the bank. Net reported revenue and managed revenue for the fourth quarter rose 9% from the previous year, cashing in at $41 billion (US$28.3 billion) and $42.3 billion (US$29.2 billion) respectively.

JPMorgan Chase chair and chief executive Jamie Dimon said the resolution of geopolitical trade issues (read: Trump and China's trade war) helped boost results.

"JPMorgan Chase produced strong results in the fourth quarter of 2019, capping off a solid year for the firm where we achieved many records, including record revenue and net income," he said.

"While we face a continued high level of complex geopolitical issues, global growth stabilised, albeit at a lower level, and resolution of some trade issues helped support client and market activity towards the end of the year."

The bank's consumer business also reported higher net revenue and net income. It rose 7% from the previous year, generating $81 million (US$55.9 million) in annual net revenue. Net revenue for the fourth quarter also rose 3% from the previous year.

"The US consumer continues to be in a strong position and we see the benefits of this across our consumer businesses. In Consumer & Community Banking, average deposits grew at 5%, somewhat aided by lower short-term rates, and we continued to add customers in new and existing markets, and deepen our customer relationships by offering great deposit, investment and lending products," Dimon said.

"The robust holiday season was reflected in our card sales volumes and loan balances, up 10% and 8%, respectively."

JPMorgan Chase's corporate and investment bank recorded total net revenue of $13.8 billion (US$9.5 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 31% from the previous year, while market and securities was up 55% in the fourth quarter from the previous year, raking in $8.9 billion (US$6.14 billion).

"The corporate & investment bank generated record fourth quarter revenue - including for the markets business, which rebounded from a challenging prior year," Dimon said.

"For the quarter, global investment banking fees were up slightly from a strong performance last year, and for the full year we grew our IB fee wallet share to its highest level in a decade, maintaining our #1 rank for the 11th consecutive year.

"Commercial Banking earned a record $2.7 billion of IB revenue in 2019 and continued to add new client relationships on the back of our investments in bankers and technology in the U.S. and abroad.

JPMorgan Chase's total assets under management rose a whopping 19% from the previous year, now with US$2.36 trillion under management.

"In asset & wealth management, we grew loans and deposits at a healthy pace, and for the full-year, we brought in record long-term net flows of $100 billion," Dimon said.

Dimon said JPMorgan Chase continues to invest in the bank's growth.

"In 2019, we added over 70 new branches in 16 new markets, continued our Commercial Banking international expansion, and became the first US bank to be approved for a majority-owned securities business in China," he said.

"We continue to make large investments in technology, including AI, cloud, digital and payments, as well as other investments in innovation, talent, security and risk controls.

"These actions will help us continue to grow and serve our clients going forward. I am extremely proud of how we serve our customers, clients and communities globally - we stand by them in good times and in tough times, and work to earn their trust every single day."

Dimon plans to retire from the helm of the wealth giant in five years, a statement he echoed two years ago.

"My statement stays the same, it's five years," Dimon said during a media call on Tuesday.

"When and if we ever set an actual retirement date, we'll let you know."

Dimon received a $US31 million pay packet for 2018 and according to Forbes, is currently worth US$1.7 billion.

Read more: JPMorgan ChaseJamie Dimon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Goldman Sachs realigns reporting structure
Chief economist update: Tariff man takes Wall Street down
Industry fund goes for growth
Global wealth manager appoints new CEO
Chinese financial services giant eyes Australian expansion
BNY Mellon appoints transaction management lead
BigTech: The next frontier for high-net-worth investors
JPMorgan Chase to pay bribery fines
BNP appoints PE and real estate head
Largest five banks all Asian
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AkcJdweh